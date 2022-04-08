Arunachal Pradesh : Online Certificate Course Themed On ‘Drug Abuse Prevention’ Launched At Itanagar

NET Web Desk

As part of continuous effort to strengthen the fight in eradicating drug menace, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today launched an online certificate course, themed on – ‘Drug Abuse Prevention’ at CM’s Conference Hall in Civil Secretariat, Itanagar.

The course has been organized by the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA), in collaboration with National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

This initiative focused on strengthening de-addiction centres, and counselling of youths to fight against the major challenge of drug abuse.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) wrote “Launch of online certificate training course on #DrugAbuse prevention. Chief Minister @PemaKhanduBJP attends and launches the online course organized by dept of SJETA and tribal affairs, Govt of Arunachal. The program is in collaboration with Nat Inst of Social Defence #NISD.”