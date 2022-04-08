Arunachal Pradesh : Tengapani Attains NABARD-Sponsored ‘Rural Mart’ To Promote Local Products 

NET Web Desk

In a major effort to promote local cultivators and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to sell their farm & off-farm items, the General Manager (GM) of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) – Partho Saha on Thursday unveiled a ‘Rural Mart’ at Tengapani in Namsai district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Sponsored by NABARD, this mart will be operated by the Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products Producer Co Ltd (NOSAAP) – a Farmers Producers’ Company (FPC).

The mart was inaugurated in the presence of NABARD DDM – Kamal Roy; NOSAAP Chief Executive Officer – Chau Athina Chauhai; among others.

According to an official press release, NABARD supported the concerned FPC to set-up this marketing outlet, so that farmers and SHG members could sell their farm and off-farm items.

“It will act as a link between the makers of handlooms and handicrafts and their clients, thereby aiding in the development of income and employment at the grassroots level.” – the release further reads.

A Bolero pickup vehicle and a bike purchased with NABARD-grant support under the Integrated Tribal Development Project were also flagged off by the NABARD GM.

“The vehicles will aid in the better implementation and monitoring of NOSAAP’s natural resource management initiative,” – mentioned the release.

According to the press release, this project would provide alternative livelihoods to 200 indigenous households in the district; thereby attempting to wean farmers away from poppy cultivation.