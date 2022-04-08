Assam : 3 Awarded Death Sentence For Rape-Murder Of 2 Minor Girls In Kokrajhar

NET Web Desk

The Sessions Court in Kokrajhar on Friday has awarded death sentence to three persons for their involvement in the rape & murder of two minor girls in June 11, 2021.

Identified as – Muzammil Sheikh, Nasibul Sheikh, and Farouk Rahman; these three offenders were found guilty on April 6.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Hon. Sessions Court, Kokrajhar awarded death sentence to accused Muzamil, Najibul & Farizul in the gruesome case of rape & murder of two tribal minor girls. I visited the family on 13.6.21 and directed @lrbishnoiassam to form SIT and take the case to it’s logical conclusion.”

Its worthy to note that the incident which took place on June 11, 2021; which began from the bodies of the deceased been hanged to a tree at Abhayakhuti Village under Kokrajhar Police Station. However, later the Kokrajhar Police solved the case and confirmed the foul play.

Immediately, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the family of the victims and ordered a probe into the matter.