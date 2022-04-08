Assam : Lok Sabha Speaker – Om Birla To Inaugurate ‘8th CPA India Region Conference’ On April 11

NET Web Desk

The Speaker of Lok Sabha – Om Birla is set-to inaugurate the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference at Guwahati in Assam on April 11.

The conference themed on ‘Strengthening Legislative Oversight to help Optimise Development Outcome for the Aspirational Sections of Society’ will also be attended by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma; Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly – Biswajit Daimary; among other delegates.

As per an official statement, the conference will be graced by 76 dignitaries. “During the conference, the delegates will be deliberating on the subjects of Mainstreaming youth-centric policies and harnessing youth Energies for National Development and the common good,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Speaker will also inaugurate the CPA Executive Committee meetings on April 9 in Assam Legislative Assembly at Guwahati; which will be attended by 50 delegates.