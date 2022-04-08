Assam : Section 144 Invoked Along Sivasagar To Avert ‘Anti-Social Activities’

NET Web Desk

In order to avert any anti-social activities, the district administration of Assam’s Sivasagar region has invoked Section 144 of CrPC and imposed night curfew along the Assam-Nagaland border; informed the statement by the district administration on Friday.

The restrictions will be effective for the next 60 days or until further notice; and movement of any motor vehicle will be prohibited within a radius of 5 kms from 6 PM to 6 AM along the border.

According to ANI report, gatherings of five or more people in public places, meetings, processions, rallies by a group of individuals or organizations, affixing of any kind of posters, banners on any wall, government, semi-government, or private resident’s boundary, and writing obscene or derogatory words and slogans is strictly prohibited during this period.

The district administration has also prohibited rear-seat riding on two-wheelers, citing the risk of anti-social and extremist activity, as well as shooting, murder, kidnapping, and extortion.

The ban does not apply to anyone over the age of 60, children under the age of 12, women, government employees, or police officials.

Meanwhile, the administration has also banned the production and sale of plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns. The sale of tobacco products has also been prohibited across the entire district.