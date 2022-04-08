Bike Expedition – ‘North East On Wheels’ To Reach Mizoram On April 13

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the 75 years of Indian Independence and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Amazing Namaste Foundation is gearing-up to organize a bike expedition – “North East on Wheels” from April 9-17, 2022.

According to an official statement, 75 bikers from the Northeastern states will be divided into 15 groups, each covering a distance of 1400 kms throughout the eight states.

Among these, 15 bikers will reach Mizoram via Tripura on April 13, 2022. They shall be travelling on their bikes to various parts of the state for three days, till April 15, 2022. On reaching Aizawl, they shall be hosted by the Mizoram Governor – Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan for High Tea.

The bikers will also visit Myanmarese relief camps; Thutak Nunpuitu Team (TNT) – De-addiction centre; the state’s largest orphanage; interact with residents at a shopping mall; and explore major tourist spots.

Meanwhile, they will be hosted at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School in Vairengte on the final day of the tour, where they will be flagged-off to join the other groups touring other North Eastern states, and they shall all meet in Guwahati for the closing ceremony.

The expedition will be flagged-off by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 9, at Administrative Staff College ground in Khanapara of Guwahati.

Its worthy to note that the 9-days bike expedition aims to uncover the hidden facets; thereby unravelling the mystery of uncharted nooks and corners of the region.

The 75 bikers set to participate in the expedition were selected from over 400 aspirants who had registered for the expedition through a dedicated website, which was launched by the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Culture and External Affairs – Meenakshi Lekhi in January this year.