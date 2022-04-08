Centre Writes To 4 States & 1 UT, Including Mizoram; Expresses Concern Over Rising COVID-19 Cases 

NET Web Desk

The Centre has written to 4 states, including Mizoram & 1 UT on Friday regarding an upsurge in COVID-19 cases that surfaced last week, requesting that state administrations keep a close eye on the situation and take pre-emptive action if necessary.

The Union Health Secretary – Rajesh Bhushan in his letter to the states advised them to continue monitoring the spread of infection and take the necessary steps for prompt and effective COVID-19 management.

Bhushan further emphasized the importance of adhering to the five-step process of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

“lt is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread & evolution,” the letter read.

Besides, Mizoram, the other states include – Haryana, Kerala & Maharashtra, while the centre has also written the letter to 1 Union Territory (UT) – Delhi.

Its worthy to note that Mizoram registered a total of 123 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR). Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 17.06%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 836. While, a total of 2,25,336 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 687 people have succumbed to the deadly infection. A total of 721 samples were tested on April 7, 2022, out of which 46 samples belonged to males, while 77 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,23,813. The official statement further adds that, TrueNat detected 2 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 120 & 1 positive cases respectively.