Demand For Bodoland Statehood Gains Momentum, “BTR Failed To Fulfill Aspirations”; Asserts BoNSU

NET Web Desk

The demand for Bodoland statehood gained momentum, after the Bodo National Students’ Union (BoNSU) submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kokrajhar district, reiterating the same.

Formed in February 2022, the students’ union claimed that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) failed to fulfill the aspirations of Bodo Community.

According to the President of BoNSU – Bonjit Manjil Basumatary, “only the creation of a separate Bodoland State will fulfil the dreams of the Bodo people. Due to the government’s failure to safeguard lands, the indigenous people are becoming guests in their own backyard.”

“Without a separate State, it would not be possible to protect the land, identity, economy, culture and language,” he added.

“Apart from creating the Bodoland State, the Centre should fast-track the raising of a Bodo regiment in the armed forces, the implementation of the UN declaration of rights of the indigenous people and the inclusion of Bodos living in the hills in the Scheduled Tribe list,” – Basumatary remarked.