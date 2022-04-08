Drugs Worth Over Rs 49 Lakhs Seized From Manipur; 1 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown, the security forces have confiscated a large stockpile of contraband substances worth of Rs 49.44 lakhs from Manipur.

According to reports, the Tengnoupal District Police have nabbed an offender, identified as – Khen Gensang Zou, a resident of Moreh War No 2; and seized WY tablets weighing about 2.4 kgs from his possession.

In order to intensify the war on drugs, the Tengnoupal District police have established Narcotics Cells in Moreh, Tengnoupal and Machi.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh confirmed the news. “War On Drugs 2.0 ! In yet another major seizure of narcotics, the Tengnoupal District Police have successfully seized WY tablets from one Khen Gensang Zou (32) of Moreh War No 2. The seized WY tablets weigh about 2.4 kg which is valued at about Rs.49.44 lakh.” – he wrote.

“To further intensify the war on drugs, the Tengnoupal District police have established Narcotics Cells in Moreh, Tengnoupal and Machi. We will continue to go after all the traffickers and the kingpins as well. Good job, team” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that the Tengnoupal Police in collaboration with 43 Assam Rifles recently confiscated a large stash of contraband substances worth about Rs 1.4 Crores from Moreh check-point.