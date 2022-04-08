Light Transport Aircrafts Will Boost Regional Connectivity In Northeast : Union Minister – Jyotiraditya Scindia 

NET Web Desk

In a major feat, the light transport aircrafts will be operational from April 12, with an intent to improve regional connectivity in the northeast; informed the Union Civil Aviation Minister – Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

Alliance Air will fly two of its first indigenously-built Dornier 228 aircrafts to Arunachal Pradesh on April 12.

The concerned aircraft is a 17-seater non-pressurized aircraft with an AC cabin that can fly at any time of day or night. These two aircrafts were handed-over to Alliance Air on April 6.

A lease agreement was signed between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Alliance Air Aviation Limited in September 2021 for the supply of two civil Dornier 228 aircraft.

Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, “Alliance Air will initially be flying from Dibrugarh to Pasighat. In the next 15 to 20 days it will fly to Tezu and then to Ziro. This is in the first phase. In the second phase, it will connect Vijaynagar, Mechuka and other places.”

“Taking forward the mission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have flight connectivity available for everyone by saying that the common man can now aspire to fly in an aircraft- Hawai Chappal to Hawai Jahaz. The flight connectivity has been designed for the northeast keeping this overarching thought in mind,” he further added.

Meanwhile, the Centre is looking forward to connecting the northeastern regions with mainstream areas, as well as international destinations in the coming future.