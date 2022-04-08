Manipur : KCP Insurgents Apprehended From Kamjong

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against anti-insurgency activities, the Chassad Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday nabbed two hardcore militants from Skipe hamlet of Kamjong District in Manipur.

According to reports, the Chassad Battalion of the paramilitary troop have apprehended two insurgents of the banned militant outfit – Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from the concerned region.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Assam Rifles wrote “Chassad Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 07 Apr, apprehended two insurgents of proscribed group Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) in Skipe village, Kamjong District, Manipur.”