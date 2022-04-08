Manipur’s War-On-Drug Continues; Over 40 Acres Of Illicit Poppy Cultivation Destroyed At Senapati 

NET Web Desk

Drug consumption has become a severe issue that has engulfed all segments of society, and the northeastern state of Manipur has seen an unprecedented increase in illicit poppy farming over the last five years.

In an attempt to put an end into woes of local populace and safeguard the lives of youth, the Maram Battalion of Assam Rifles, along with a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Imphal recently has destroyed illicit poppy cultivation spread over an area of 40 acres of land worth approximately 4.8 crores at New Magaimai Village in Senapati District of Manipur.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Assam Rifles wrote “Maram Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 05 Apr, in a joint operation alongwith a team of NCB, Imphal carried out destruction of illicit poppy cultivation.”

“spread over an area of 40 acres worth approximately 4.8 crores at New Magaimai Village, Senapati District, Manipur.” – he further added.