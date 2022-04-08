Mizoram : ‘State Handloom Expo 2022’ Kicks-Off In Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Commerce & Industries Minister of Mizoram – Dr. R. Lalthangliana today inaugurated the State Handloom Expo 2022 at Aijal Club Park.

Sponsored by the Development Commissioner for Handloom and organized by the Textile & Handicraft Wing of Mizoram’s Commerce & Industries Department; this Expo will culminate on April 21.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Lalthangliana asserted that “among the various abilities that Mizos possess, handloom is the best for making a living, and weavers from the state have been urged to improve the quality and designs of their products, which will increase handloom export from the state.”

He further mentioned that handloom is not only a source of income but also a platform for introducing our culture to other societies, and that many people who are unfamiliar with Mizoram may learn about and appreciate our talents via our handloom items.

its worthy to note that the State Handloom Expo 2022 has 30 stalls that includes weavers from across Aizawl as well as weavers from Sailam, Mualthuam North, Thenzawl and Khawbung hamlets.