Nagaland : NDRF Conducts Mock Drill To Ensure Immediate Response During Earthquakes 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to examine management plans under unexpected disaster conditions and improve the ability to respond faster, a mock exercise on earthquake preparedness was recently conducted at Niuland.

The mock drill will be organized by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team; under the chairmanship of Niuland Deputy Commissioner & DDMA Chairman – Ajit Kumar Verma, IAS.

This exercise was conducted assuming the scenario of an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 Richter striking Niuland at 12 PM.

According to DIPR report, “immediately after the disaster alarm was alerted, Emergency Operation Centre was activated. Thereafter, various agencies such as operation section, logistic section and planning sections were communicated.”

Personnel from NDRF & DDMA were called to action, and various rescue operation systems were displayed.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commandant of NDRF, Deputy Commandant CTI HGCD-SDRF in Dimapur and Consultant of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) also witnessed the simulated drill event and praised the professionalism of the personnel.