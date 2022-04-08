OIL Signs Incubation Pact To Promote ‘Hydrogen Mobility Solutions’ In Northeast 

NET Web Desk

The Oil India Limited (OIL) inked an Incubation Agreement with the Start-up firm – Ohm Clean Tech Private Limited on Thursday for Hydrogen Mobility Solutions in northeast India.

Supported by the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati); the start-up firm will focus categorically on – Design, Integration & Development of 9-M Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered e-Bus, and a Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) solutions.

According to the Chief Managing Director (CMD) of OIL India – Sushil Ch. Mishra, the hydrocarbon explorer & producer is dedicated to the development of ground-breaking and creative renewable energy technology.

OIL has already commenced a hydrogen generating and blending trial operation. It is presently supporting this start-up in the fields of hydrogen storage, transportation, and mobility solutions.

He expressed the expectation that this would aid the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat efforts and pave the way for a hydrogen economy in the Northeast.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Finance of OIL – Harish Madhav informed that company sponsors qualifying start-ups through its “SNEH” programme (Start-up Nurturing, Enabling & Handholding).

He envisioned that the completion of these two new hydrogen energy collaborations will successfully assist in running a Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered e-Bus in northeast India within a short period of time.