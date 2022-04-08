Sikkim : More Than 15 Households Affected By ‘Suspected Cloud Burst’ In Beng Hamlet; Dwellings Washed Away

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A suspected cloud burst devastated Beng village in the Singtam Khamdong constituency, affecting up to 18 families; and fortunately, no human casualties were reported. The catastrophe has swept-out two dwellings and impacted the cultivations of 16 others.

One of the house owners, affected by the calamity – Shyam Kumar Rai shared “we were not in the house the night of the incident because we went to another house in Sirwani, and when we returned the next morning, we found that all of our property had been damaged, and we also had a pig farm that my son had started, with only three pigs surviving out of a total of nearly 25 pigs. Now, using the labour we’ve enlisted, we’re attempting to remove our assets from here.”

While another house owner – Bikram Rai shared “We have lived here for many years and have never seen anything like this; there was no danger of a landslide, but that day there was a big downpour, and all the water from ordinary streams swelled up and flowed into our house and lands, causing damage.”

Meanwhile, the Health Minister & Area legislator – MK Sharma paid a visit to the landslide-stricken areas and offered assistance to the affected families. He was accompanied by SDM Robin Sewa, DE Irrigation, BDO Khamdong , CLC President 17-Khamdong Singtam, active Youth of Constituency & Public of Beng ward.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Khamdong Block Development Officer (BDO) – Tikendra H Sharma shared “Shyam Kumar Rai was given an immediate relief cheque for Rs 77,500, while Bikram Rai was given cheques worth Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000, respectively, based on the damage evaluated by the State Disaster Management.”

According to the assessment made by State Disaster Management, 14 people were given Rs 11,000 and two families were given Rs 5,000.