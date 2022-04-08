Tripura Government To Host 2nd Edition Of ‘India-Bangladesh Tourism Festival’ From April 17

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 08, 2022 : Tripura government is all set to host the second edition of ‘India-Bangladesh Tourism Festival’ from April 17 next at the premises of Ujjayanta Palace, also dubbed as the Tripura State Museum.

Organized by the state Tourism department, this 3-days long festival will be attended by tour operators, hotel owners, tourism officials, freedom fighters, artists, writers and intellectuals from India and neighbouring country Bangladesh.

The Managing Director of the Tourism Department – Tarit Kanti Chakma on Friday informed that various cultural organizations including tour operators from North-East India and tour operators from West Bengal have also been invited to the festival.

The inaugural ceremony and mega cultural program will be held on the evening of April 17 next at Ujjayanta Palace; and will feature prominent artists from both countries.

In order to make this festival a success, a colourful procession will also be held in Agartala on April 17 at 8 AM with the representatives from both the countries. Besides, the state’s ‘Rokmari Food Festival’ will be held on April 18-19 at Ujjayanta Palace premises.

On April 18, tour operators from Bangladesh, North-East India and West Bengal are scheduled to visit important tourist destinations in the state, especially India-Bangladesh Maitri Udyan at Chottakhola in Belonia, Chabimura in Amarpur, Neermahal in Melaghar, Wildlife Sanctuary in Sepahijala and Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur.

Besides, tour operators, hotel owners and tourism officials of the two countries will meet on April 19 at the auditorium of Geetanjali Tourism Guest House for the purpose of expanding the tourism industry and trade between the two countries, he added.

Through this overall program, the tourism resources and potential tourist destinations of the state will also be highlighted.