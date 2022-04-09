Arunachal Pradesh Hosts ’20th Meet Of National Tiger Conservation Authority’ At Pakke Tiger Reserve

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh is hosting the 2-days long ’20th meeting of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)’ at Pakke Tiger Reserve.

The meeting took place under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change – Bhupender Yadav; and Minister of State (MoS) of Environment, Forest & Climate Change – Ashwini Choubey.

They were also accompanied by the state Chief Minister – Pema Khandu; legislator – Kumsi Sidisow; among others.

In order to obtain first-hand information about reserves, local issues etc. the Union Minister of Environment, Forests & Climate Change had directed such meetings to be hosted outside Delhi in forest areas or along other tiger reserves. Similarly, for the first time in history, the NTCA meeting took place outside Delhi.

On the concerned occasion, Yadav asserted that “we should promote our tigers reserves around the country, which has a diverse flora and fauna, while also preserving the livelihoods of forest-dependent people.”

During the conference, a total of 80 airguns were surrendered as part of the state government’s outstanding commitment towards wildlife conservation under the theme – ‘Airgun Surrender Abhiyaan’.

The initiative emphasized on integrating tribal communities in the conservational efforts as they are a vital component of the landscape; thereby having a symbiotic relationship with forests and nature.

“The central government is working on a futuristic and multi-pronged strategy for the next decade of tiger conservation in the country.” – asserted the MoS – Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Besides, during the meeting, standard operating procedure for tiger reintroduction and supplementation in wild, forest fire audit protocol for tiger reserves, technical manual on MEE of Tiger reserves in India prepared by NTCA.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change – Bhupender Yadav also paid a visit to the Pakke Tiger Reserve – home to rarest species of flora and fauna; and praised the state government’s initiative to emulate with programmes like Hornbill Nest Adoption and Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote “Visited the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh. Home to some of the rarest species of flora and fauna, Arunachal offers a model to emulate with programmes like Hornbill Nest Adoption and Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan.”

“Participated in the Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan at Pakke Tiger Reserve of Arunachal. Within a year of this community and compassion driven programme, the state has witnessed a surrender of over 2,200 hundred Air Guns. I urge all state govts to take up the #AirGunSurrender Abiyan.” – he further added.

According to reports, since the launch of this campaign on March this year, over 2000 air guns have been surrendered by residents across the northeastern state.

Its worthy to note that last year, the concerned initiative has been conferred with a ‘Roll of Honour’ certificate.

The award was presented by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey to Arunachal Pradesh’s Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung during the valedictory session of the 6th Northeast Green Summit at Silchar, Assam on November 18. This recognition helped the state government to provide a new hope for wildlife conservation.

Considered as a community practice by various tribes residing along the hilly tract, hunting – basically which transformed into a blend of tradition & technology have proliferated during the recent times, thereby posing a grave threat to wildlife species.

Keeping in view of this risk of extinction, the Arunachal Pradesh Government through the concerned initiative aims to play a crucial role in the wildlife ecosystem, thereby preserving the rare and endangered fauna.