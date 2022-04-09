Assam : 16 Hamlets From Hailakandi District To Emerge As ‘Model Villages’ 

NET Web Desk

A total of sixteen hamlets from Hailakandi district of Assam will be developed as model villages during the current financial year.

According to the District Development Commissioner – Ranajit Kumar Laskar, among these 16 model villages, the rural development programme – Pradhan Mantri Aadarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) will be implemented in 10 villages and beneficiaries will receive Rs 20 lakhs each for various projects.

Meanwhile, ‘Asam Adarsha Gram Yojana (AAGY)’ will be implemented in the remaining six villages.

The beneficiaries will attain benefits of such schemes, once an account is opened in any nationalized bank located near the village.

The selected 10 model villages under PMAGY are – Barbond part III; Bakrihawar Part II and III; North Narayanpur Part IV; Palarpar; Ramnathpur Part V; Gharmurra Part V; Jacobpura Part V; Dhalai-Malai Part VI; Harishnagar Part I.

However, the 6 model villages under AAGY are – Barbond Part I; Bhajantipur Part I; Rongpur Part VI; Dhalai-Malai Part V; North Kanchanpur Part II; Mohanpur Part II.