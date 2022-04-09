Assam : Car-Lifters Gang Busted In Jorabat; 8 Held 

NET Web Desk

A team of the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Jorabat OP of Basistha Police Station have busted a car-lifters gang; and recovered a stolen Bolero pickup vehicle from their possession.

According to police reports, the vehicle was stolen during the wee hours of March 7, 2022 from Jorabat. However, the stolen vehicle was recovered today from Nongstoin in West Khasi Hills with the help of Meghalaya police after a lengthy inquiry.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as – Narayan Das and Bikash Sarkar (39) of West Bengal, Biki [email protected] (34) of Jorhat, Mithu Chanda (34) of Golaghat, Sambhu Dhar (34) of Golaghat, and Ripan Dutta (44) of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the security forces have also nabbed two other individuals – Samborlong Sawkmie (31) of West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya; and Shanstor Nungbet (26) of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

A Ford EcoSport was also found at the crime scene, in addition to the stolen Bolero pickup. Further investigation is underway to recover other stolen vehicles.