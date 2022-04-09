Assam : Large Stockpile Of Contraband Substances Recovered From Dima Hasao; 5 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Assam Police have apprehended five youths from Dima Hasao District and recovered a large stash of contraband substances from their possession.

Based on specific inputs about the movement of an individual carrying contraband items in a public transport vehicle; a police team launched an operation at Jatinga region and apprehended an individual in the transport vehicle which lead them to another residence where they nabbed another four persons.

The cops have confiscated around 80 grams of suspected ‘Heroine’ filled in 181 canisters (mostly used in homoeopathic medicines) and three strips of ‘Proxivon’ capsules from the house and 250 numbers of empty canisters where the contraband items are packed and sold.

Identified as – Marcil Suchiang, Thairingdao Naiding, Rahul Suchiang, Kailianmuan Lienthang, Bishal Dey (22); all these apprehended offenders were booked under section 21b/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dima Hasao district – Jayant Singh; they are attempting to find-out the main supplier and others involved in the racket.

Meanwhile, further probe into the matter is underway.