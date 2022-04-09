Assam : Learning ‘Hindi’ Is Mandatory To Enter Employment Market; Asserts Education Minister – Ranoj Pegu

NET Web Desk

The Education Minister of Assam – Ranoj Pegu today claimed that state’s lack of support for Hindi language led the job seekers find suitable positions.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Executive Committee meeting in Guwahati; Pegu asserted that “learning a language is a talent, and it is equally vital as acquiring a degree or certificate.”

“Assamese job seekers lack this expertise, making it difficult for them to get work in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, and others. Our youth would not be successful if they only take fourth-grade occupations in South India.” – he further added.

He further mentioned that “If individuals from other states can come to Assam for work, why couldn’t our youths? We cannot solve our daily problems by looking for jobs exclusively in Assam; our people will have to look for greater chances outside of Assam.”

Its worthy to note that the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah recently remarked that people from other states should converse in Hindi rather than English.

However, Shah emphasized that Hindi, not indigenous languages, should be recognised as an alternative to English.