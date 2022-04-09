Assam : Mother, Sister Of Key Accused – Govind Singhal Acquitted In ‘Shweta Agarwal Murder Case’

NET Web Desk

The Gauhati high court has acquitted the mother and sister of key accused – Govind Singhal in the sensational Shweta Agarwal murder case that shook Assam in 2017.

The judgement was handed-over to the Gauhati HC on Saturday; and therefore ordered that the matter be retried in a lower court.

Earlier, Govind Singhal – the key perpetrator in the murder of Shweta Agarwal, had already been convicted and sentenced to death by a fast-track court.

On the other hand, Govind Singhal’s mother and sister were charged as co-conspirators in the heinous murder.

However, his mother and sister were sentenced to life in prison for murder, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy.

Its worthy to note that charred body of Shweta Agarwal – a fifth-semester B.Com student at the KC Das commerce college, was discovered in the washroom of a rented residence in the Bharalumukh region of Guwahati, Assam.

Shweta Agarwal was the state topper in commerce stream of class 12 exam under AHSEC in 2015.

However, Govind Singhal admitted the crime and told authorities about the events which led towards the heinous crime.