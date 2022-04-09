Conflict Over Land Demarcation In Sora Remains Unfortunate; Fair Compensation Given For Land Acquired : Manipur CM

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh pays fair compensation for any land it acquires from the public, and therefore urged people to avert illegal encroachment on land, particularly designated forest areas and water bodies.

Addressing the mediapersons on Friday, Singh termed the violent clash over land demarcation in Sora as unfortunate.

“The site for the National Sports University was acquired by the previous administration, and all compensations have been given to the adjacent villages.” – mentioned Biren.

People should stop encroaching on government land, and those who are illegally obtaining lands should immediately leave the area before the state administration undertake harsh measures.

Singh appealed locals to quit areas surrounding water bodies such as – Loktak Lake, Reserved Forest Areas in the Hills, government land, khas-land, paddy fields, highways and so on, citing that the state administration did not wish to use force to expel unlawful encroachers.

Its worthy to note that a violent clash broke out between the police and local populace of Sora at Thoubal district in Manipur; injuring atleast five people and an assistant sub-inspector of Kakching Police.