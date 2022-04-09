COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 122 New Cases; 22.89% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 122 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 22.89%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 855. While, a total of 2,25,458 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 688 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 533 samples were tested on April 8, 2022, out of which 54 samples belonged to males, while 68 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,23,915. The official statement further adds that RAgT & FIA identified 120 & 2 positive cases respectively.