India – Equipped With Strong Democratic Structure; Asserts Lok Sabha Speaker At CPA Committee Meet In Assam

NET Web Desk

The Lok Sabha Speaker – Om Birla today asserted that India is committed to work with democratic institutions of Commonwealth countries, and is equipped with strong democratic structure from Gram Panchayat to Parliament, democracy is integral to our lifestyle.

Addressing the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Executive Committee meeting in Guwahati on Saturday, Birla stated that “India is an outspoken proponent of democratic values and government. It also participates in a proactive and accountable engagement with Commonwealth countries; and has one of the world’s oldest democracies.”

“Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s role in giving new dimensions to parliamentary democracy is commendable; and India holds a special place among democracies.” – Birla remarked.

Taking to Twitter, the Speaker of Lok Sabha wrote “The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is empowering parliamentary democracy by sharing its best practices, effective policies and innovations. India has a special place in the democratic system. Democracy is in our way of life and conduct. We have a strong democratic structure from Gram Panchayat to Parliament.”

राष्ट्रमंडल संसदीय संघ अपनी उत्कृष्ट परम्पराओं, प्रभावी नीतियों और नवाचारों को साझा कर संसदीय लोकतंत्र को सशक्त कर रहा है। भारत का लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था में विशिष्ट स्थान है। लोकतंत्र हमारी जीवनशैली और आचरण में है। ग्राम पंचायत से लेकर संसद तक हमारे पास मजबूत लोकतांत्रिक ढांचा है। pic.twitter.com/k7rUYUBYlK — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) April 9, 2022

“India is working with the democratic institutions of Commonwealth countries with a commitment to meet global challenges. India is also a firm advocate of peace and stability in the world. Today, from this platform, let us unite to further strengthen the democratic institutions and reiterate the resolve of public welfare.” – he further added.

वैश्विक चुनौतियों का सामना करने के लिए भारत प्रतिबद्धता से राष्ट्रमंडल देशों की लोकतांत्रिक संस्थाओं के साथ काम कर रहा है। भारत विश्व में शांति और स्थिरता का भी अटल पक्षधर है। आज इस मंच से हम लोकतांत्रिक संस्थाओं को और मजबूत करने के लिए एकजुट होकर जनकल्याण के संकल्प को दोहराएं। pic.twitter.com/zr2NXlNkRi — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) April 9, 2022

Its worthy to note that the Speaker of Lok Sabha – Om Birla is also set-to inaugurate the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference at Guwahati in Assam on April 11.

The conference themed on ‘Strengthening Legislative Oversight to help Optimise Development Outcome for the Aspirational Sections of Society’ will also be attended by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma; Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly – Biswajit Daimary; among other delegates.

As per an official statement, the conference will be graced by 76 dignitaries. “During the conference, the delegates will be deliberating on the subjects of Mainstreaming youth-centric policies and harnessing youth Energies for National Development and the common good,” the statement read.