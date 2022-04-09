Mizoram : Drugs Worth Over Rs 10 Lakhs Confiscated From Champhai District; 2 Held 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles recently confiscated 3900 kg of Poppy seeds worth Rs 10,25,700 from Tyao Kawn of Champhai district in Mizoram.

A team of 8 Assam Rifles, 10 Assam Rifles and representatives of Champhai Customs Department launched a coordinated operation; and seized a big hoard of contraband substances.

As per the Customs Department of Champhai District, two individuals have also been detained for further legal proceedings.

Its worthy to note that ongoing smuggling of poppy seeds is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border. However, the Assam Rifles dubbed as the “Sentinels of the Northeast” have maintained their efforts in Mizoram to combat smuggling.