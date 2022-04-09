Mizoram Government Begins Issuing ID Cards To Myanmar Refugees

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Government has commenced issuing identity cards to Myanmar refugees who took shelter in the northeastern state; following a fatal conflict with the military junta in February 2021.

The identity cards, which would be valid only in Mizoram, will facilitate the process to let refugees be identified swiftly and readily, as well as prohibiting them from enrolling on the state’s voter list, he said.

Besides, the identity card not only depicts basic information about the refugee, but also states that the possessor is seeking refuge in Mizoram on humanitarian grounds; informed an official.

Since the military takeover, a total of 29,532 Myanmarese refugees have abandoned their homes and sought shelter in 11 districts of Mizoram.

According to PTI report, majority of the refugees are Mizos with ethnic ties to Myanmar’s Chin state; most of them are housed in refugee camps, while others reside with their relatives or rented houses.

The identity cards will be distributed by the district governments; and procedure for which commenced on different dates for different districts.

Serchhip began the procedure in February, while Hnahthial handed out 1,110 cards on Thursday and Lawngtlai, which borders Myanmar, has handed out 4,794 cards so far.

As per the Deputy Commissioner of Aizawl – Lalhriatzuali Ralte, the process of giving identity cards to refugees would begin from next week.