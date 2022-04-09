Sikkim : Sprint Distance – ‘Epic Himalayan Duathlon’ Organized At Namchi; Raising Awareness On Drug Abuse

NET Web Desk

The Namchi District Administration of Sikkim today organized an ‘Epic Himalayan Duathlon’, under the flagship campaign – Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, aiming to eradicate substance abuse.

Hosted in partnership with Ride Sikkim, Hub Outdoor, Mountain Bulls and Sherpa and Sons; this event also witnessed the participation of almost 66 participants from Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and neighbouring country Nepal.

The event was flagged-off by the Chairperson of Building and Housing Department – Tashi Dorjee Tamang.

He was accompanied by Namchi Deputy Commissioner – M. Bharani Kumar; Former National Football Player – Basant Yonzon; Indian Super League (ISL) Football Player – Nim Dorjee Tamang and other stakeholders and officials.

According to IPR report, the sporting event was open for 18 yrs and above for both men and women competitors challenging in various categories such as – 5 km Sprint Distance; 20 Km Cycle (MTB only) and 2.5 Km run.

In Women’s group – Indra Kala Nembang and Manju Kumari Kharga from Nepal stood in the first and second position respectively in all the three categories, while Sabitri Rai from Sikkim secured the third position.

Similarly, in men’s group, participants from Nepal – Man Bahadur Thapa, Basant Tharu and Nawraj Neupane secured the first, second and third position in all the three different categories.