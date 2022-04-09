Tripura : BJP Dislodged Left Organization In 2.5 Years; Asserts CM – Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 9, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s arduous efforts during 2.5 years in the state was enough to trounce Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led Left Front organization which was in power for 25 years at a stretch.

Under the banner of Vivekananda Vichar Mancha (VVM), Majdoor Monitoring Cell and Tripura Sarkari Karmachari Federation (Jackson Gate) on Saturday organized a discussion programme ‘Unnayaner Dishay Chaar Bochor’ (Four years in the direction of development) at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan premises here in Agartala city.

Addressing the programme, Deb threw a direct challenge to the organizational capabilities of the Left parties. He said “The Communists feel proud of their organizational strength. The red party leaders always make high claims, but in actual fact, their organization was never found as strong one. Barely 2.5 years before the assembly elections of 2018, the BJP in Tripura started working and defeated the Leftist organization which claims to have the strongest cadre-base in the state”.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister advised the Left-minded leaders to follow the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in order to sharpen their talents in running an organization.

“BJP does not count the booths only. The party is having people even below that level. BJP introduced the term ‘Pristha Pramukh’ (Page-in-Charge), a dedicated Karyakarta of the party with a responsibility of 60 voters listed in a page of his or her locality in 2017. Pristha Pramukh directly reports to booths and a cluster of booths constitute a Shakti Kendra (Power Centre). We have already started working to appoint new Pristha Pramukhs as the 2023 polls are drawing nearer”, Deb told the gathering.

Taking a dig at the CPIM, Deb said “The Communists are worse than the Britishers, they have created divisions between people of SC, ST and General class. Their policy is to hold people back. Politics is the profession of communists.”

“The present state government cares not only for you but also for your son and daughter. Various institutions starting from forensic university are being prepared for them”, he added.

Slamming the Leftists, Chief Minister said “For 25 years, the state employees and workers were held hostages. The CPIM party was formed with the help of these workers. But no worker got a chance to become chief minister, a minister or any other important post during their time. If the opposition had presented this information then the communists would not have been able to stay in this state for a single day. On the contrary, they were in the same position as the communists. They did politics in the way of the communists which is why the communists survived for so many years.”