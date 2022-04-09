Tripura : Forest Department Intensifies Plantations Across River Catchment Regions For Rainwater Harvesting

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 09, 2022 : Tripura’s forest department has intensified plantations in the catchment areas of various rivers across the state for rainwater harvesting; informed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) – Dr DK Sharma on Friday.

The PCCF mentioned that during monsoon season, heavy rainfall takes place in different parts of Tripura but the water ultimately flows down to the neighbouring country Bangladesh through streams and rivers.

“This water cannot be allowed to get wasted, run into the streams and flow to the rivers and go to Bangladesh. And finally goes to the sea. So the idea is to capture the rain where it is. It would be only possible when you have good forests in the catchments. That would also stop soil erosion. And slowly, the captured water will percolate to the ground water. Later this groundwater can be used for underground resources. It helps the agricultural economy. It helps forest resources, and at the same time, soil also gets tightened.” – he stated.

“Since all these forest areas are in the interiors where our indigenous people also stays so the major component is to take care of them through common community facilities centers, through Joint Forest Management Committees, by giving emphasis on the SHGs, so all these funds are being made available to all these communities so that they can generate self-employment, improve their economy. It is going to benefit the environment, climate as well as the local communities,” – Sharma further added.