Tripura : Suryansham T & Sonali Rastogi From NIT Agartala Tops In ‘Hyundai Social Creator Awards 2021’ 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 9, 2022 : Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) – the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited, announced the finalists and winners of globally renowned ‘H-Social Creator’ 2021.

Suryansham T and Sonali Rastogi from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala were amongst the top 10 finalists of ‘Hyundai Social Creator Awards 2021’. Their idea in healthcare around Smart Neuromuscular Movement Simulator was very well-appreciated by the jury members and other distinguished guests present.

Inspired by Hyundai’s global vision ‘Progress for Humanity’, H-Social Creator program brings together some of the most innovative minds in the country for generating ideas that trigger meaningful change for people and communities.

For the 3rd consecutive year, HMIF brought young talent to the forefront, which is geared towards fostering innovation, centred around Road Safety, Environment, Clean India, and Healthcare. HSC 2021 saw students participating from over 150 recognised institutions and 10 finalists were shortlisted for the grand finale.

The H-Social Creator 2021 Grand Finale was held in Chennai on March 26th and 27th, 2022. All 10 finalists were provided expert guidance by mentors from various fields.

Commenting on the initiative, Puneet Anand, AVP & Group Head, Corporate Affairs, HMIL, said, “H-Social Creator is a distinguished programme of Hyundai Motor India Foundation that aims to empower youth in the direction of positive social transformation by deploying the right kind of resources, mentorship, and platform. Through this initiative, we honour the engagement of the bright minds who participated in H-Social Creator 2021. Suryansham T and Sonali Rastogi demonstrated exceptional thought on the lines in healthcare around Smart Neuromuscular Movement Simulator and were welcomed by the jury members.”