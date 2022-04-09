Union Minister – Smriti Irani To Chair ‘Zonal Conference Of 8 Northeastern States’ On April 10

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister for Women & Child Development – Smriti Zubin Irani will chair the Zonal Conference of State Governments & Stakeholders of Northeastern Regions in Assam’s Guwahati on April 10.

Representatives from the 8 northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim & Tripura will participate in the meeting.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has commenced a series of Zonal Consultations with State Governments and Stakeholders in each region of the country to ensure the maximum impact of the recently established three missions : POSHAN 2.0, Vatsalya, and Shakti.

It’s worth noting that the Guwahati Zonal meeting is the third in the series. The first such meeting was conducted in Chandigarh on April 2, 2022, and the second was organized in Bengaluru on April 4, 2022.

“Empowerment and protection of women and children who constitute 67.7% of India’s population and ensuring their wholesome development in a safe and secure environment is crucial for sustainable and equitable development of the country and for achieving transformational economic and social changes.” – mentioned a PIB Report.

In order to ensure a secure environment for women & children, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister – Narendra Modi has recently approved 3 important Umbrella Schemes – Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya.

Accordingly, these 3 Missions will be implemented during the 15th Finance Commission period – 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The key objective of the Zonal Conferences is to raise awareness among state governments about the 3 umbrella missions in order to facilitate proper implementation of the schemes over the next five years; thereby keeping in view about the true spirit of cooperative federalism, ensuring that transformational social change envisaged under the Missions is realized for the benefit of the country’s women and children.