Tripura : Three Bangladeshi Infiltrators Missing From Government Custody

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2022: Tension ran high throughout the day centering on the ‘push back’ of four Bangladeshi nationals on Saturday last here in Kailashahar under Unakoti district of Tripura. The district administration failed to produce three women out of four Bangladesh nationals during the push back.

One Istamur Ali of Moulavi bazar was available only during the push back ceremony. The Bangladesh authorities put a strong objection to it. The Unakoti administration could not place a reasonable point over the absence of all those three women though their names were mentioned in the record.

Sources said, in the month of February, this year, the three women namely, Lalmati Rani Sarkar, Janata Rani Sarkar and Khela Rani Sarkar of Nabiganj under Habiganj district of Bangladesh escaped from government custody located at Radha Kishore institution complex.

Unakoti district administration was in the dark about the escape of the three women from government custody. The authorities came to know about it only on Friday last.

However, after a day-long legal tug of war, Indian authorities handed over Istamur Ali to authorities of Bangladesh.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the month of March, 2020, Kailashahar police arrested those four Bangladeshi nationals from Paiturbazar under Kailashahar police station. They sneaked into Indian territory through the Kailashahar border and were about to leave for Assam.

A case was registered against them and accordingly they spent eight months in jail. Later, they were kept in custody at RKI hostel under the supervision of Unakoti district administration.

Pradip Sarkar, SDM of Kailashahar, Dr Chandan Saha, SDPO, Sadbir Singh, Assistant Commandant, BSF led the Indian team whereas Sahidul Islam and Asikur Rahaman led Bangladesh team.