Assam : Four Succumbed In Dibrugarh; Following Consumption Of Mushrooms

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, four people fell ill last week after consuming mushrooms and unfortunately succumbed today at Dibrugarh’s Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

These deceased have been identified as – Rima Karmakar (35), her 10-year-old son Ajay Karmakar, Jonaki Praja (32) and Chayanika Karmakar (12).

According to district official, a group of tea garden workers, gathered mushrooms near the estate in Charaideo district’s Sonari town, cooked and consumed the same along with their children.

However, on April 6, eight of them developed stomach aches and were admitted to the Charaideo Civil Hospital.

Following their deteriorating health condition, doctors referred the patients to AMCH, he further noted.