Assam : Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered From Kokrajhar

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against anti-insurgency activities, the security forces has recovered a large stockpile of arms & ammunition from Ultapani forest area in Kokrajhar.

According to reports, the Kokrajhar Police have recovered one M16, one Sniper Rifle, one Shirley Rifle, four AK47 and 130 rounds of ammunition.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “Huge catch by @assampolice In a major operation, @KokrajharPolice has recovered one M16, one Sniper Rifle, one Shirley Rifle, four AK47 and 130 rounds of ammunition from Ultapani forest area in Kokrajhar. Well done! Keep it up!”