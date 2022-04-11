Assam : Laws Must Be Implemented After Extensive Debate & Discussion; Asserts Lok Sabha Speaker – Om Birla

NET Web Desk

The Lok Sabha Speaker – Om Birla today asserted that primary responsibility of the legislature is to fulfil the aspirations of people and laws should only be implemented after full debate and discussion.

Addressing the inaugural session of 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference at Guwahati, Birla stated “It is critical that laws are enacted after extensive debate and discussion, taking into account the demands of aspirational sections of the society. This should be followed by democratic institutions from the Panchayat to the Parliament.”

Calling for active participation of youth and women in democratic processes, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that “more accountability of the Executive” requires putting youth and women at the centre of policymaking.

Birla emphasized on the importance of democratic institutions at all levels and convening young parliaments.

“Their enthusiasm, ability, self-assurance, technical expertise, and ability to innovate will help to improve democracy.” – he added.

He remarked that our policies and programmes should be geared toward accomplishing the ideals set forth by the Constitution’s founding fathers – Dr. Bhimarao Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule as examples.

“The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his comprehensive action on education, health, infrastructure, and other issues are significant advances in this direction,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, stated that “The Indian way of life is based on democracy and democratic principles. In India, democratic institutions have flourished since ancient times, and our reformer represented true democratic ideas and tradition, which continue unabated in our society till today.”

He went on to say that the Assam Legislative Assembly has witnessed numerous momentous debates over the previous eight decades.

According to Sarma, people expect a lot from elected representatives in modern democracies.

“People want us to be their advocate and protector. This empowers legislators to address the most pressing issues affecting people’s lives, as well as to realize their desires and ambitions,” Sarma explained.

“Legislators can not only bring different parts of the bills under consideration into focus by active involvement in House debates, but they can also be champions of safeguarding democratic rights by upholding unparalleled vigour to their welfare and growth,” Sarma added.