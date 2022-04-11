Assam : Noted Poet – Nilamani Phookan To Be Conferred With ‘Jnanpith Award’ In Guwahati 

NET Web Desk

The celebrated poet – Nilamani Phookan will be conferred today with the highest Indian literary award at Rabindra Bhawan for his remarkable contribution towards literature.

Phookan is the third Assamese poet, author and writer after Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya and Mamoni Raisom Goswami to win the prestigious award. The noted poet was named for the honour in December 2021.

Born on 1933 at Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district, Phookan is known for his prominent works – Xurjya Henu Naami Aahe Ei Nodiyedi; Kabita; Nrityarata Prithivi; Phuli Thaka Suryamukhi Phultor Phale; Gulapi Jamur Lagna.

He received the Padma Shri – 4th highest civilian award in 1990; the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2002; and the Assam Valley Literary Award in 1997.

Inspired by the French symbolism; Phookan’s works are known to receive immense admiration from contemporaries and young book readers.