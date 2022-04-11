BJP Suffocated Democracy In Assam; Conducted Open Killings By Staging “Fake Encounters” : Independent MLA – Akhil Gogoi

NET Web Desk

The independent legislator – Akhil Gogoi claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conducting open killings in Assam by staging fake encounters.

Speaking to mediapersons, Gogoi asserted that “The BJP, which is in control at both the central and state levels, is openly killing people in fake encounters all over the state.”

He also stated that at least 43 individuals have been killed as a result of these alleged encounters or police actions, which he dubbed as “false encounters.”

Even the recent individual Suruj Gogoi, who succumbed of his injuries after being shot by the police, was a fake encounter, according to Akhil.

“According to his family members, Suruj Gogoi was apprehended by the Army on suspicion of being a ULFA-I linkman and subsequently handed over to the police. He was shot at point-blank range by a sub-inspector named Imran Hussain while in police custody,” he continued.

He went on to say that the BJP has suffocated democracy in Assam, and that there appears to be no need for the judiciary because Himanta Biswa Sarma is in charge of everything.

In order to avert people asking questions about the underlying concerns, the BJP has kept them perplexed in religious arguments, according to Akhil.