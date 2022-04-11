COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 50 New Cases; 35.21% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 50 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 35.21%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 795. While, a total of 2,25,583 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 688 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 142 samples were tested on April 10, 2022, out of which 16 samples belonged to males, while 34 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,24,100. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & TrueNAT identified 49 & 1 positive case respectively.