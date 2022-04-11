Dibrugarh-Pasighat Flight To Be Inaugurated Tomorrow

NET Web Desk

In a bid to boost air connectivity of North Eastern Region (NER) with the mainstream India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has approved a Scheme – “Providing air connectivity and Aviation infrastructure in North Eastern Region (NER)”. As part of concerned scheme, two major developments are set to take place on April 12, i.e. tomorrow.

One deals with the first flight of indigenously-built Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Dornier Do-228 from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh. The Alliance Air will be India’s first commercial airline to fly Indian made aircraft for civil operations.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the first Flying Training Organization (FTO) for North Eastern Region will also be inaugurated at Lilabari, Assam.

Both these events will be graced by the Minister for Civil Aviation – Jyotiraditya M. Scindia with the presence of Chief Ministers of Assam and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu respectively.

Its worth noting that connectivity along NER is critical, and the concerned ministry has designated NER as a priority area under the “Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN)” – Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), boosting inter and intra connectivity for the region.

New airports are being built, and existing airports are being updated in this aspect. Its worth noting that helicopter operations under the UDAN scheme have also been prioritized due to the rugged terrain.