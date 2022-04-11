Manipur : Drugs Worth Over Rs 2 Crores Seized From Tengnoupal; 2 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the security forces has recently apprehended two offenders and confiscated a large stash of contraband substances worth over Rs 2 crores from their possession.

According to reports, the security forces have recovered atleast 25 soap cases of suspected Brown Sugar, weighing approximately 1.082 kgs.

These apprehended offenders have been identified as – K. Samuel and Nianghoihsiam; both residents of Churachandpur district.

Meanwhile, these operation is claimed to be the eleventh seizure of drugs along past 2 weeks. During this period, the Tengnoupal Police alone has seized drugs worth about Rs 54.81 crores.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh has confirmed the news. “War on drugs 2.0; In its 11th seizure of drugs in the past 2 weeks, the Tengnoupal Police have recovered 25 soap cases of suspected Brown Sugar, weighing approximately 1.082 kg from two persons. The consignment is valued at about Rs. 2.16 Crore.”

“The two accused have been identified as K.Samuel (22) and Nianghoihsiam (22). Both the accused are residents of Churachandpur district In the last two weeks, Tengnoupal Police alone has seized drugs worth about Rs. 54.81 crores.” – he further added.