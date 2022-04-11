Mizoram : Aizawl Hosts Training Course On ‘Fire Safety & Prevention’ For Mediapersons

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Fire & Emergency Services Department today organized a ‘Special Training & Awareness Programme for Mediapersons on Fire Safety & Fire Prevention’ at their headquarter Conference Hall in Aizawl.

Addressing a ceremony, the Director of Fire & Emergency Services – C. Lalthanmawia emphasized on the significance of conducting seminars with media workers, stating that media houses are the best source of transmitting fire prevention information.

He also emphasized on the significance of citizen’s role in fire prevention.

The MJA Gen Hqrs President – C. Lalrambuatsaiha stated that in most metros, fire and emergency escape routes are a vital aspect of any building, which is going to be undertaken by the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC); thereby stressing on the necessity of community cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Fire & Emergency Services Department was established as Aizawl Fire Station on September 1, 1972. It became a separate entity under the command of Superintendent of Police (SP) in 1992, and was upgraded to a full-fledged Fire and Emergency Services Department in 1988.

The Department currently has 14 fire stations, 33 fire tenders, 2 fire bikes, and 35 fire fighting vehicles. There are 41 large fire hydrants in Aizawl city with additional 400 small fire hydrants maintained by NGOs of various localities.