Mizoram CM Calls-On Governor To Examine Developmental Projects; Requiring Immediate Attention

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today called-on the Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan and discussed ways to generate more electric power in the state.

The Governor informed the CM of his recent journey to the capital, where he met several Union Ministers and highlighted state developmental projects that needs to be addressed.

Zoramthanga stated on major government projects, emphasizing plans to undertake a large project in the Power Sector, through utilization of solar and hydro power to increase the state’s electric power production capacity.

The Power Minister – R.Lalzirliana, who was also present at the meeting stated that engineers from the Department of Power & Electricity can do a detailed research on how to develop the power sector by utilizing the state’s rivers as well as solar energy.

During the conference, plans to expand the tourism industry, increasing flight connectivity across the state, develop science institutes in higher education, and combine indigenous herbal remedies under Ayush were also discussed.