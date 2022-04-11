Nagaland : ‘Basic Screenplay Writing’ Course For ST Communities To Begin From April 18-29 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to advance the cause of film education through free-of-cost trainings for Scheduled Tribes (STs) participants residing along tribal districts of Nagaland; the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) is gearing-up to conduct a training themed on “Basic Course in Screenplay Writing” from April 18-29 at the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Kohima.

According to DIPR report, several criteria have also been listed for the participants, including – the participant should belong to ST and should be 18 years and above; there will be no course fee, however participants are required to pay Rs 500 at the time of registration;

“Interested candidates might also send their details with their ST Certificate to [email protected] or contact 8861160084. The last date of submission set for the same is April 16, 2022.” – the release further reads.

Meanwhile, certificates will also be issued by the FTII upon successful completion of the course.

Its worthy to note that recently, the film institute organized online short courses for the ST participants of Nagaland. Altogether, 24 participants from the region participated in the concerned programme.