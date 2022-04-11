Nagaland : Education Department Clarifies On Hindi Imposition Row; Subject Mandatory Till Class 8 

NET Web Desk

The Principal Director of Nagaland School Education – Shanavas C today clarified on Hindi imposition row; following the contentious remark of the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah.

According to a press release, “the State of Nagaland follows three language formula up to class VIII and Hindi is offered as a compulsory language subject up to class 8. In classes 9 & 10, the students have the liberty to study either Hindi or any Modern Indian Language (Ao/Bengali/Lotha/Sumi/Tenyidie) or Alternative English as the Second Language.”

The Principal Director stated that the ‘National Education Policy 2020’ advocates adopting three language policy up to secondary, but it does not impose any language on States.

“As per NEP 2020, the three languages learned by children will be the choices of states, regions, and of course the students themselves. The timeline for the implementation of NEP 2020 is within 2030 and the Ministry of Education has not issued any instructions for making Hindi compulsory in the Secondary stage.” – the release further added.