Sikkim : Legal Awareness Programme On ‘Gender Violence’ Organized At Kumrek

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to raise awareness on gender violence, a one-day legal awareness programme on “Sexual harassment of women at workplace, Domestic Violence and POCSO” was conducted today for the employees of CIPLA-I Pharmaceutical Private Limited at East Sikkim.

Organized by the Sikkim State Commission for Women in collaboration with Department of Justice; this event aimed to sensitize employees on various challenges of gender violence and rights under various laws.

The resource persons for the concerned event incorporated of – Gulsan Lama (Advocate, High Court & District Court); Amrit Sharma (Social Worker, under Integrated Child Protection Scheme, Women & Child Department, Government of Sikkim).

Meanwhile, the programme also highlighted several new schemes like – Aama and Bahini.

A member of the commission – Doncee Lama urged the participants to be proactive and fight against any violence on them.

The event also discussed about various initiatives undertaken by the state government for the protection of women and children.