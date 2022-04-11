Sikkim : ‘Temi Tea’ First Flush Attains Record-Breaking Price Of Rs 7500 Per Kg

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In the open bid sale of the current cropping season of 2022, the first flush of Temi Tea sold for a record-breaking price of Rs 7,500 per kg. Temi Tea Estate is now harvesting its first flush tea leaves, and the current spell of rain has helped the tea garden produce a healthy yield.

As a result, Temi Tea management expects to produce a minimum of 90,000 kg of finished tea this season.

Temi Tea Estate has already manufactured 10 lots of tea which were placed for open bid sale, the tea received tremendous response from tea traders. One lot of first flush tea fetched Rs 7,500 per kg which was exported to Korea, the other lots of tea also fetched good price of Rs 6000 per kg, Rs 5100 per kg and Rs 4500 per kg.

The main reasons for the good price for the tea is attributed to tea leaf plucking; only a bud and two leaves are plucked for manufacturing tea. The ‘Golden Tippy’ appearance of made tea and ‘Orange flowery’ liquor of tea are in great demand among tea connoisseur of the world.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing process and marketing team of Temi Tea Estate are committed to manufacture the finest quality of tea and in finding a proper market for this premium tea Temi Tea also known for its rich medicinal values especially anti-inflammatory effects; which has already been proven through scientific research and concerned article is published in the National Library of Medicine, USA.