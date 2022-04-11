Tripura : ADB Sanctioned Funds Worth Over Rs 500 Crores For 3 Projects In ‘Agartala Smart City’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2022 : In a bid to revitalize different locations and retrofit certain roads of Agartala city, the Asian Development Bank has sanctioned a fund of Rs 550 crore for three projects under Agartala Smart City Limited in Tripura.

A higher official in condition of anonymity told Northeast Today that a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headed by Bhavesh Kumar attended a meeting with the Agartala Smart City Limited (ASCL) team members led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Municipal Commissioner Sailesh Kumar Yadav on Friday last at Urban Development (UD) Bhavan here in Agartala.

The meeting was on ‘Loan Inception Mission’. There are three projects funded by ADB being implemented by ASCL in the capital city of Tripura. An amount of 76.25 million dollars sanctioned by ADB which is Rs 550 crore in Indian currency. The projects are in progress, he added.

The official said “Smart road in 15 stretches i.e. a total of 23 KMs retrofitting of roads in Agartala city would cost Rs 444,06,70,678.47. Revitalization of Maharaja Bir Bikram College Lake and its adjoining areas would cost Rs 30,67,94,895.15. And revitalization and restoration of Ujjayanta Palace Gardens would cost Rs 35,68,76,451.07.”

From the end of ASCL, Yadav was accompanied by Chief Financial Officer Ashim Saha, Environmental and Social Nodal Officer Mautusi Chaudhuri along with design experts and engineers.

The official further added “This is a loan inception process. Already some amounts of funds have been released while Rs 23-25 crore already spent and ADB has reimbursed us.”

Apart from this, a delegation consisting of Didier Talpain, Consul General of France, Embassy of France (Kolkata) along with members of French Development Agency (FDA) and representatives from National Institute of Urban Affairs recently visited the rehabilitated families of Haora River Front Development.