Tripura : Brahmaputra Board To Update Existing Studies On Soil Erosion & Flood Issues

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2022 : The Chairman of the Brahmaputra Board – Rajiv Yadav on Monday emphasized the significance of updating the current results of previous studies in light of changes in rainfall patterns across the region.

The 76th meeting with the Board members under the chairmanship of Yadav took place at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on Monday noon and attended by the officials of Tripura government.

During a press conference at the Civil Secretariat, the Brahmaputra Board Chairman asserted that “There are some studies available with the government but all of those need to be updated with inclusion of fresh inputs. Decision initiated to conduct fresh studies on Tripura Rivers, especially Manu and Howrah”.

“We took the decision to hold this year’s board meeting at Agartala as all the North Eastern states come under the territorial jurisdiction of the Brahmaputra Board. The state government has extended us all sorts of support and during the meeting, we have discussed the master plan for soil erosion and flood prevention in the banks of Manu and Howrah Rivers”, he added.

In reply to a query regarding the bad impacts of shifting cultivation and related hazards, Yadav said, “The board is mulling to bring more officials to control this. There are two central water commission offices in Guwahati and Shillong. We will also hold a two-day workshop for the state government officials so that they can make projects acceptable by the central government”.

The chairman also said that periodic meetings should be conducted in regular intervals for inter-state or international rivers as better management of rivers, periodic meetings are very significant.